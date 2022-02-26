10 feel-good TV shows and movies that will instantly lift your mood

By Bethonie Butler Washington Post

We’ve reached the point of winter where we can see a glimmer of spring’s impending arrival (it’s no longer pitch black at 5 p.m.!), but it’s still too early to put that puffer coat in storage. If you’re feeling the winter doldrums, we’ve put together a variety of TV shows, movies and specials to help bring some sunshine.

‘Grand Crew’

This NBC sitcom from former “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” scribe Phil Augusta Jackson follows a dynamic friend group that regularly hangs out at a wine bar. It’s a simple enough premise, but the laughs runneth over, and the characters – including Nicole Byer’s Nicki and Echo Kellum’s Noah – feel like people we know in real life. (Streams on Hulu and Peacock)

‘Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)’

Music is healing, and Questlove’s recently Oscar-nominated documentary is a true balm. The feature dives into a Harlem music festival that happened the same year as Woodstock, with footage of performances by Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and other greats. (Streams on Hulu and Disney Plus)

‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez is Kat Valdez, a pop star as famous as herself, in this charming if imperfect rom-com that stars Owen Wilson as her unlikely love interest. (We can all dream of a concert meet-cute with a massive celebrity, no?) Colombian crooner Maluma, who plays Kat’s caddish fiance, Sarah Silverman and Michelle Buteau round out the cast. (Streams on Peacock)

‘I Want You Back’

For slightly more relatable rom-com fare, watch Jenny Slate and Charlie Day help each other through tough breakups (and try to win back their respective partners) in this movie helmed by “Big Time Adolescence” director Jason Orley. Manny Jacinto, Scott Eastwood and Gina Rodriguez also star. (Streams on Amazon Prime)

‘Abbott Elementary’

Quinta Brunson created this hit ABC mockumentary, which finds her molding young minds as second-grade teacher Janine Teague, opposite a cast that includes fellow educators played by fan favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams. (Streams on Hulu)

‘Somebody Somewhere’

Comic and singer Bridget Everett plays a woman who returns to her Kansas hometown as she grieves the death of her sister in this HBO series, billed as “a coming of middle age story.” Washington Post TV critic Inkoo Kang called the “warm and moving drama” the first great show of 2022. (Streams on HBO Max)

‘Murderville’

A bumbling police detective (played by Will Arnett) solves crimes with celebrity guest stars – including Conan O’Brien, Sharon Stone and Marshawn Lynch – who have no script in this improvisational comedy. There’s simply no pre-written dialogue that could lead to a scene as funny as O’Brien telling a small child that a murder victim “had instantaneous, probably 90% blood loss, and then she went into that black void known as death.” (Streams on Netflix)

‘Ali Wong: Don Wong’

Comic Ali Wong, who has largely appeared to focus on her acting career since her 2018 comedy special “Hard Knock Wife,” returns to the standup stage and brashly takes on cultural double standards and the pitfalls of monogamy. (Streams on Netflix)

‘Encanto’

We don’t talk about Bruno or how many times we’ve already seen this animated children’s movie about a magical family, but we always feel better after watching it. (Streams on Disney+)

‘Peacemaker’

You’ll be amused from the opening credits of James Gunn’s recently renewed series (an irreverent spinoff of “The Suicide Squad”), which stars John Cena as the titular antihero. Peacemaker is given more depth here than on the big screen; he also gets a group of friends who include Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) and a team of secret government operatives that join him in trying to save the world. Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland also star. (Streams on HBO Max)