On the air
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 27, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: St. John’s at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina ESPN
6 p.m.: Baylor at Texas ESPN
6 p.m.: Kansas St. at Texas Tech ESPN2
6 p.m.: San Diego St. at Wyoming CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Jackson St. at Prairie View A&M ESPNU
7 p.m.: New Mexico at Fresno St. FS1
8 p.m.: UCLA at Washington ESPN2
8 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee NBA
Golf, college women’s
11:30 a.m.: The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First round GOLF
Hockey, NHL
7:30 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
7:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. 920-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.