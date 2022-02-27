The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 27, 2022

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: St. John’s at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina ESPN

6 p.m.: Baylor at Texas ESPN

6 p.m.: Kansas St. at Texas Tech ESPN2

6 p.m.: San Diego St. at Wyoming CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Jackson St. at Prairie View A&M ESPNU

7 p.m.: New Mexico at Fresno St. FS1

8 p.m.: UCLA at Washington ESPN2

8 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee NBA

Golf, college women’s

11:30 a.m.: The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First round GOLF

Hockey, NHL

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

7:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. 920-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

Active Person

