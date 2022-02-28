Third suspect charged in October fatal shooting, robbery

Spokane Valley deputies have arrested a third person stemming from the shooting death of Allyson R. Davis in October.

Simon S. Ben, 22, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and first-degree robbery, deputies said Monday in a release. Deputies said the charges emerged after investigators discovered Ben was involved in plotting the robbery of Davis, who was shot and killed Oct. 11 near the intersection of South Custer Road and East First Avenue.

Authorities have already arrested Jerome J. Lee and Kayla J. Holden on murder and other charges in the death of Davis, 37.

Deputies said Ben declined to answer questions during a police interview after being advised of his rights. He was remanded on $1 million bond to the Spokane County Jail, where he is also being held on unrelated charges and a state Department of Corrections hold.