Former Washington State running back Max Borghi accepts invites to NFLPA Bowl, combine

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Since wrapping up his collegiate career about a month ago, Max Borghi has spent his days training, ensuring he’s in peak form by the time events like the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and NFL combine roll around.

Borghi announced Sunday that he’ll be playing in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He took another, more considerable step toward achieving his ultimate goal of playing at the highest level when he accepted an invite to the combine Monday, per a report from KREM.

The four-year Washington State standout at running back will play Jan. 29 in the 10th edition of the NFLPA showcase. Fifteen players who participated in the last installment of the collegiate bowl game were selected in the NFL draft.

Borghi will exercise for pro scouts during the first week of March at the combine in Indianapolis. Only about 300 draft prospects are invited each year to exhibit their talents at Lucas Oil Stadium.

He’s been living in Arizona since leaving WSU and will stay there for the next couple of months to prepare ahead of the combine, according to the Denver Post.

The Colorado native etched his name into WSU history over the past four years, accumulating 3,292 yards from scrimmage and tying the school’s career record with 41 total touchdowns.

Other Cougars eyeing the NFL include slotbacks Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr., offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, linebacker Jahad Woods and cornerback Jaylen Watson. Borghi, Lucas and Watson opted out of WSU’s finale, a 24-21 Sun Bowl loss to Central Michigan on Friday in El Paso, Texas.