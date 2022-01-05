Reader photo: One last look at 2021
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 5, 2022
Lisa Giegel took this photo of the Palouse as seen from the Rocks of Sharon in the Iller Creek Conservation Area on the sunny afternoon of New Year’s Eve 2021.
