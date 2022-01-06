Dark, politically incorrect humor is Adrienne Iapalucci’s calling card

Adrienne Iapalucci doesn’t care who she offends, and that’s part of why the veteran comic is hilarious. The Bronx lifer often delivers dark, twisted and surprising bits on taboo subjects such as school shootings.

“They (sociopaths) are just counting down the days,” Iapalucci said while riffing about summer. “Doing their back-to-school shooting shopping. Seeing all their friends in Kmart, being like, ‘You’re not going to need any of that.’”

Iapalucci, 43, cracks wise about female teachers having sexual relationships with their students. “And that happens so often that I think we have to ask men, ‘What are you doing that these women are being swept off their feet by 13-year-olds?’”

Iapalucci, who will perform Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy Club, is refreshingly politically incorrect and caustic.

“My comedy comes out one way,” Iapalucci said while calling from her Bronx apartment. “I’ve tried writing in a mainstream way, but my comedy just comes out dark.”

Much like the iconic Tracy Morgan, Iapalucci believes the edgy and unforgiving Bronx has shaped her comedy. “My environment has definitely had an impact on me,” Iapalucci said. “New York is unlike any other place. There are too many people here.”

Iapalucci will riff about her family, particularly her sister, the pandemic and whatever else crosses her mind. Iapalucci looks forward to escaping New York since she enjoys performing in front of audiences that aren’t on the liberal side.

“Conservative audiences are more fun to perform in front of,” Iapalucci said. “They’re not so easily offended. So hopefully when I come in, there won’t be so many easily offended people out there. I’m looking forward to coming back since a few years ago I played Spokane with Ari Shaffir, and it was a great time.”