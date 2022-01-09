Business beat

Banking

Karen Weis has been promoted to senior vice president risk at Numerica Credit Union. Weis will oversee the legal and compliance team and the enterprise risk management department. She has 18 years experience working with Numerica’s legal team, with focus on driving compliance initiatives and internal audits. Most recently she was the credit union’s vice president of legal and compliance.

Law

Piskel Yahne Kovarik PLLC has promoted Todd J. Adolphson to principal attorney from associate attorney. His practice focuses on civil litigation, with an emphasis on personal injury and construction disputes. Additionally, he practices contract, property and complex commercial litigation.

Kutak Rock LLP gas hired attorney Tanya L. Lawless as a new partner. Lawless will provide services as bond, disclosure, issuer’s and underwriter’s counsel in public finance transactions for a variety of municipalities, such as local government and educational institutions. Her practice also includes advising public school districts and charter schools, with a expertise in special education law. Lawless is a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law.