Business beat
Sun., Jan. 9, 2022
Banking
Karen Weis has been promoted to senior vice president risk at Numerica Credit Union. Weis will oversee the legal and compliance team and the enterprise risk management department. She has 18 years experience working with Numerica’s legal team, with focus on driving compliance initiatives and internal audits. Most recently she was the credit union’s vice president of legal and compliance.
Law
Piskel Yahne Kovarik PLLC has promoted Todd J. Adolphson to principal attorney from associate attorney. His practice focuses on civil litigation, with an emphasis on personal injury and construction disputes. Additionally, he practices contract, property and complex commercial litigation.
Kutak Rock LLP gas hired attorney Tanya L. Lawless as a new partner. Lawless will provide services as bond, disclosure, issuer’s and underwriter’s counsel in public finance transactions for a variety of municipalities, such as local government and educational institutions. Her practice also includes advising public school districts and charter schools, with a expertise in special education law. Lawless is a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.