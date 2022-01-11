From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicholas D. Daniels and Stephanie L. M. Stevens, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Jared M. Williams and Jennifer L. Keenan, both of Spokane.

Bradley E. Devine and Raeleen N. Gay, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas W. Clark and Macy M. McDonald, both of Airway Heights.

Robert J. Allen and Laurie G. Schmidt, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Raven A. Dunn and Anna R. Gasca, both of Spokane Valley.

Tanaka G. Rushwaya and Vera A. Amponsah, both of Spokane.

David L. Wild, of Coeur d’Alene, and Sharhonda Y. Lewis, of Prosser, Wash.

Kevin R. Penland and Allison A. McCorkle, both of Springdale, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Judd, Corey D. and Vanessa

Introne, Daniel R. and Jerell M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Naheelah R. Hubbard, 27; restitution to be determined, 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Michael P. Price

Je Lavin, 44; 15 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree rape.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Adam L. L. McCarty, 18; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Davontae J. Daniels, 22; 300 days in jail with credit given for 300 days served, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Hugo V. Mabry, 43; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jesse T. J. Gust, 36; $15 fine, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Seldon D. Schmoyer, 27; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Vicky M. Courtney, 22; 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Carol A. Wilson, 70; restitution to be determined, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Thomas W. Clark, 40; 20 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Nathan P. Howard, 33; 27 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Grover M. H. Jones, 32; 13 days in jail, first-degree trespass building and obstructing officer.

Curtis M. Ladner, 43; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Noah H. Wallace, 25; 60 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Dalton D. Weaver, 32; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no- contact order violation.