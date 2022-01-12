Entries sought for Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust annual writing and art contests

From staff reports

The Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust planning committee is seeking entries for its annual writing and art contests.

This year’s theme is “Why Holocaust Education?”

The committee is challenging middle school and high school students in the Inland Northwest to learn as much as they can about the genocide of Jews and others during World War II.

Using reliable resources like the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and Seattle Holocaust Center for Humanity, students will discover historical information and testimonies of people who survived Nazi oppression and atrocities.

Students will then create artwork or write persuasive compositions that demonstrate what important lessons they’ve learned from their study and how the lessons empower them to make a difference in their communities.

High school students will compete for cash prizes of $100 to $400. Prizes for middle school winners range from $75 to $250. In addition, the first-place finishers for both contests will be featured in The Spokesman-Review and art contest winners will have their works displayed this spring.

The deadline for submissions to the art contest is March 27. The deadline for the writing contest is May 1.

Details for both contests can be found at NeverAgainSpokane.wixsite.com/2022-contest

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person Community Observance of the Holocaust at Temple Beth Shalom this year.