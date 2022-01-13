Difference makers: Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard combine for 52 points in Gonzaga’s rout of BYU

Drew Timme

Andrew Nembhard and Julian Strawther carried Gonzaga’s offense early, but Timme opened the second half with an avalanche of points to keep the Bulldogs humming. The junior forward had 12 points in the first half before scoring 13 in the first seven minutes of the second. Timme finished with a game-high 30 points – his second-highest total of the season and of his career – on one of his most efficient outings with the Zags, making 13 of 14 shots from the field. Timme also had five rebounds, four assists and one block.

Andrew Nembhard

On the heels of three consecutive single-digit scoring games, the senior point guard answered a challenge from coach Mark Few to be more aggressive searching for his shot. Nembhard, who totaled 18 points in games against Northern Arizona, North Alabama and Pepperdine, came out blazing in the first half against BYU, scoring 13 of his 22 points in the game’s first 20 minutes. The Ontario native who made seven 3-pointers in his previous eight games, all while shooting 26%, finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range in Thursday’s game. Nembhard had his first Gonzaga double-double, registering a season-high 12 assists.

Key moment





The Cougars went into halftime trailing by 12 points but scored two quick baskets, including an Alex Barcello 3-pointer, to open the second half, trimming the deficit to seven. Gonzaga’s response came in the form of a 15-4 run – a dominant stretch for Timme, who scored 12 of GU’s points during the four-minute span. The Bulldogs led by no fewer than 16 points the rest of the way and extended their lead to a game-high 34 points with 4:12 to play.