Driver reportedly crashes car on Spokane Valley bridge, then jumps to avoid capture

A driver allegedly crashed a 2003 Honda Civic into a barrier on a Spokane Valley bridge, abandoned the car and then jumped Thursday night, Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said.

Senger said authorities did not locate the driver, who troopers have not identified, as of about 9 p.m. Thursday.

He said the driver crashed shortly before 6:30 p.m. east of the East Trent Avenue and North Pines Road intersection.

Witnesses told troopers the driver jumped from the bridge and landed on the embankment – not in the Spokane River - and fled from there, Senger said.

He said fresh tracks were located near the bridge, but it’s unknown if the tracks belong to the driver. Senger said he does not suspect the driver sustained major injuries from the jump since he was able to get away.