Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 14, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Richard R. Calderon and Sylvia Islas, both of Spokane Valley.
Alexander J. Shurtliff, of Reno, Nevada, and Juliana M. Ukrainetz, of Spokane Valley.
Celso S. Montano and Courtney J. Frazier, both of Spokane.
Ethan E. Wise and Channa M. Cansler, both of Airway Heights.
William F. Cody and Sarah A. Aspdal, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
iRE LLC. v. E. R. Rasmussen, restitution of premises.
Perrine Chelan LLC. v. John Does, restitution of premises.
Watson Management Co. Inc. v. Jenny Giese, restitution of premises.
Paul Delaney v. Dawn Yunk, restitution of premises.
Dezda Finn Properties LLC. v. Stormy Pagaling, et al., restitution of premises.
Jessica Christensen v. Shawn Watkins, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
John Triplett v. Estate of Gertrude Malone, seeking quiet title.
Infinity Roofing & Siding Inc. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, complaint and demand for jury trial.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Murphy, Mari A. and Robert P.
Grant, Erin D. C. and Dickson-Grant, Michelle T.
Klein, Jessica and Lavis, Matt.
Corry, Erin S. and Michael D.
Clark, Kelsey N. and Sean S.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Rory A. Jamison, also known as Rory A. Burkenbine, 45; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Tony Hazel
Deidra Sherwood, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Katrina M. Pirtle, also known as Katrena M. P. Pirtle, 26; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Matthew A. Whitney, 36; $15 fine, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Phong Q. Do, 43; 17 days in jail, theft.
Cade H. Emery, 23; $350 fine, six days in jail, 182 days electric home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Maxbel Perezcandia, 27; $750 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
