News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying naked runner in Minnehaha Park, Beacon Hill area

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 17, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

After several people reported a naked man jogging in the Minnehaha Park area, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to share any information on the man.

The man was first spotted last summer in the Beacon Hill and Minnehaha Park area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

One woman saw the man early in the morning last summer running in normal attire. Not long after she noticed he began jogging completely nude except for running shoes, the sheriff’s office said. Often the man would run naked with a medium-sized dog.

In December, the woman was running hill repeats before sunrise wearing a headlamp when she noticed the man running wearing just arm sleeves, shoes, and a headlamp.

She passed the man several times while doing her hill repeats, each time his actions became more sexual in nature, she told the sheriff’s office.

Another person recently reported similar activity in the area. The jogger is described as a tall man with brown hair and an athletic build.

Anyone with information on the naked jogger should contact Detective Brad Humphrey at (509) 477-3028.

