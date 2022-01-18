Whitworth women nab first NWC victory against Linfield

From staff reports

Whitworth’s wait for its first Northwest Conference win is over.

Olivia Mayer scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and the Pirates pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Linfield 81-64 at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

Mayer controlled the paint with 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. She also contributed with three steals and three assists for Whitworth (6-9, 1-5 NWC).

Linfield (0-12, 0-4) closed within 63-58 with Rowan Cusack’s 3-pointer with 5:41 left in the game, but the Pirates responded by scoring eight of the game’s next 10 points over the next two minutes to extend their lead to 71-60 and put the game out of reach.

Madison Hagen scored 12 points, and Quincy McDeid chipped in with 11 for Whitworth. Devyn Cope and Tara Kanashiro each scored 10.

Both teams shot the ball well from the floor. Whitworth made 30 of 61 attempts (49.2%), and the Wildcats made 27 of 57 (47.4%). The Pirates enjoyed a 16-4 edge at the foul line, however.

Cusack finished with a team-high 16 points for Linfield, and Emma Schmerbach tallied 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Whitworth men defeated Linfield in a rout 90-43.