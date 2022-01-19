The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Deputies ask for public’s help locating man missing after car crash near Newman Lake

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022

Justin R. Hoff, 26, went missing after a car crash near Newman Lake. Deputies asked for the public's help during the search Wednesday. (Courtesy of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
Deputies searched for a missing 26-year-old man after his vehicle was found crashed near Newman Lake on Wednesday.

Justin R. Hoff’s vehicle was found at about 4:30 a.m. crashed near North Koth Road and East Hauser Lake Road, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue, along with deputies and family members, searched the area throughout the day Wednesday but had not been successful locating Hoff as of late afternoon.

Hoff is about 6-foot-1, 250 pounds with red hair, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies do not know what Hoff was wearing or if he was dressed for weather conditions at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on Hoff can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference #10007290.

