Eastern Washington tabs Jim Chapin as new offensive coordinator

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Heading into an offseason in which it will determine a new starting quarterback, Eastern Washington’s football team has a new offensive coordinator.

Jim Chapin, who previously spent four seasons at the Division II University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota, was announced as the Eagles’ new OC and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday.

Chapin replaces interim offensive coordinator Pat McCann, who left four weeks ago to become the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Fresno State. McCann had replaced Ian Shoemaker, who left midseason for undisclosed reasons.

In his four seasons at Sioux Falls, Chapin served as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2021, the Cougars finished 8-3 and averaged 412.8 yards of offense and 32.5 points per game.

Previously, Chapin was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at UC Davis in 2015 and 2016. He is a University of Michigan graduate (2009) and native of Troy, Michigan.

The Eagles led the FCS in total offense last season at 554.5 yards per game. Quarterback Eric Barriere won the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the best offensive player in the FCS.

Barriere, though, has exhausted his eligibility. Of the quarterbacks remaining on the roster, senior-to-be Gunner Talkington has the most collegiate experience, having appeared in 38 games and attempted 64 passes.

Other quarterbacks on the roster last season include Ryan Kelley, who transferred from Arizona State before last season; Simon Burkett, a 2018 high school graduate; Trey Turner, who is a year younger; and Kekoa Visperas, who was a true freshman last fall.

Joshua Wood, who quarterbacked Graham-Kapowsin to an unbeaten season and state title last fall, recently rescinded the verbal commitment he made to Eastern last fall.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Wood thanked EWU coach Aaron Best “for giving me a chance to excel in what the program had to offer.” But, he continued, “after taking the time to rethink my decision with my family, and considering the recent changes in the coaching staff, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from Eastern Washington University.”

Wood has reportedly received offers from Nevada and Fresno State.