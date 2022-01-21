STCU temporarily closes some lobbies, branches

From staff reports

Spokane Teachers Credit Union announced this week that it is temporarily closing some lobbies and branches as it deals with staff shortages caused by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Maintaining that balance through the pandemic, and particularly during the omicron variant, has meant periodic adjustments of staffing levels,” STCU said in a news release.

As of Thursday, it was closing the lobbies at the Moran Prairie, Cheney, Silver Lake and Ritzville branch locations. At each location, the drive-through lanes will remain open.

Branch closures include Othello, Hutton Building Branch in downtown Spokane and the Downton Coeur d’Alene Branch. At each location, external ATM machines remain available, according to the release.

The status of each location will be reassessed early next week. In the meantime, customers are encouraged to visit the STCU website at stcu.org/locations for information about each of the 34 branches.