From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Paige A. Lillengreen and Victoria R. Trump, both of Spokane.

Malachi E. Craven and Breanna L. Canaday, both of Spokane.

Cameron V. Rydman and Mckenzie R. Wohrle, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Roullier and Roni J. Wolff, both of Spokane.

Adam D. Lincoln and Rachel M. Maxwell, both of Spokane.

Nathan J. Spurbeck, of Colbert and Kara J. Welter, of Spokane Valley.

David Narbona and Aldora A. Depaula, both of Medical Lake.

Keith A. Harding and Rachel L. Redman, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rocky D. Bottles v. Frank S. Wallace, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Horizon Credit Union v. Jadda T. Beason, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Kaylah R. Bates, money claimed owed.

R. C. Schwartz and Associates Inc v. Paul Wausa, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Gary Austin, restitution of premises.

Bustin A Adventures LLC v. Rachel Bisbee, restitution of premises.

Gregory S. Johnson, et al., v. Pend Oreille County, et al., seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Parso-Kilburg, Dana L. and Kilburg, John C.

Amos, Dennis W. and Natasha D.

Brownhill, Garion E. and Hendricks, Jessica E.

Fabiani, Monte K. and Allen, Katherine J.

Luong, Chau T. and Torres, Raymond

Legal separations granted

Hernandez, Noemi J. and Canas, Hector D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Thomas W. Clark, 40; 162 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Sean M. Herman, 28; 86 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Justin P. Yapp, 32; 20 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Rowdy S. Leno, 25; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempt to take a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Robert D. Lee III, 27; 24 months of probation, harassment.

Ian J. Fiorino, 24; 30 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree assault.

Ronald D. Mueller, 55; $146 in restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to making a false statement.

Damian S. Cunningham, 42; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Court Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Chesed B. Johnson, 43; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Robert P. Burkhart, 30; $990.50 fine, 94 days in jail with credit given for four days served, 90 days converted electric home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Cory A. Cochran, 33; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Kelsey M. Jones, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Damion L. Scott, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.