Washington Records

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Aleksandr P. Melnikov and Dominique M. Sullivan, both of Spokane.

Daniel F. Barcellos and Rachel K. Barcellos, both of Mead.

Eric J. Steffensen, of Chewelah and Sheri L. Hadwiger, of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

InCity Properties Holdings Inc v. Scott Harris, restitution of premises.

Ericks Realty Inc. et al., v. Chris Pascoe, restitution of premises.

Terry Wilke, et al., v. Larry Trosper, et al., restitution of premises.

NJH Properties II LLC v. Judy Carter, et al., restitution of premises.

Michael A. Kerr v. Eric M. Lafko, restitution of premises.

United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development v. J. Anderson, restitution of premises.

Estate of John E. Gordon III v. Danielle Omans, restitution of premises.

American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Joel Lafoon, property damage.

North Star Trustee LLC v. Linda L. Perez, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Malakowsky, Justin G. and Janell J.

Woodard, Megan N. and Springer, Justin L.

Benway-Allen, Sheri L. and Justin L.

Shelton, Holly R. and Kevin H.

Stehr, Jennifer C. and Rivas, Jason T.

Fouts, Jeromy W. and Amanda R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Reshawn S. Zinnerman, 28; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted residential burglary.

Jadedacus S. Maldonado, 23; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, third-degree theft.

Edward JW Wynecoop, also known as Edward J. Wynecoup, 27; 33 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Roger C. Brown, 43; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael T. Carter, 28; $2,025.00 in restitution, 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Desmond J. Decoteau, 19; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, harassment.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Michaela T. Rogers, 28; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Matthew A. Roberts, 37; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, third-degree theft, criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief, harassment, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jason D. Schaller, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and forgery.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Gary M. Meeve, 58; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of three counts of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Austin D. Mahana, 23; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit and run of attended vehicle.

Alex H. Jochner, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Todd S. Hooper, 39; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

David G. Hotchkiss, 57; $500 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Raymond A. Tahkeal, 24; $1,740.50 fine, 12 days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated, physical control amended to reckless driving.

Jeana M. Pecha, 26; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Annalouise N. Rainer, 24; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.