Gonzaga’s road game against Pepperdine moved up one day to Wednesday, Feb. 16

The Gonzaga-Pepperdine men’s basketball game is on the move again.

The contest is now scheduled for Feb. 16, the West Coast Conference announced. ESPN2 will televise the game, which will tip at 8 p.m.

The game had been shifted from Feb. 3 to Feb. 17 to open the Feb. 3 date for the rescheduling of a Gonzaga-San Diego game postponed for COVID-19 reasons, the conference announced last Friday.

The second-ranked Zags and Waves will tangle at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California, a day earlier on Feb. 16. Gonzaga (15-2, 4-0 WCC) gains an extra day of preparation time for its Feb. 19, home game against Santa Clara. The Zags entertain Saint Mary’s on Feb. 12.

Gonzaga opened up a 63-41 halftime lead and crushed Pepperdine 117-83 on Jan. 8 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Junior forward Anton Watson scored a team-high 19 points. Six Zags reached double figures. Gonzaga has a 42-game winning streak in the series.

The Waves (6-15, 0-6) have dropped six straight games, including a 71-45 home loss to San Francisco on Saturday.