Reader photo: Owl tracker
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 26, 2022
“This short-eared owl has its back to me yet (was) looking right at me. They can do this because they have 14 vertebrae in their neck,” photographer Buck Domitrovich wrote. “We have seven. They cannot move their eyes around as we can, so being able to turn their head makes up for it.” Domitrovich took this photo on Saturday.
