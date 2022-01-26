Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 26, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Noah C. Conrad and Stephanie L. Berndt, both of Spokane.
Daniel G. Taylor and April N. Pierce, both of Spokane.
Leslie R. Tadlock and Larissa M. Baxter, both of Spokane.
Ashley M. Rubio and Mackenzie R. Rollins, both of Spokane.
Megan M. Christofferson and Alauna R. Blu, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Balbi, Patricia M. and Richard R.
Machtolf, Mark A. and Sheila M.
Rivers, Stacey P. and Demmer, Kenneth A.
Winchell, Amanda J. and James D.
Davis, Tina L. and Bobby L.
Mahar, Elizabeth A. and Jameson M.
Noyer, Nannette and Darryl
Bone, Elizabeth N. and Jordan P.
Legal separations granted
Boring, Jody D. and Christopher R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Robert P. Burkhart, 30; three months in jail converted to three months of electric home monitoring with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Pierre R. Paige, 32; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Casey D. Bishop, 26; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Xavier E. Mitchell, 22; 67 days in jail with credit given for 67 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Paul G. Cote, 44; 27.75 months in prison with credit given for 205 days served, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, violation of order and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.
Adam J. Stauffer, 24; 90 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Damion L. Scott, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Michael A. Heister 53; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Justus L. Armijo-Wilkins, 21; $990.50 fine, four months in jail with credit given for 54 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault, attempt to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
Randy K. Clark, 30; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Michael R. Hiatt, 40; 364 days in jail with credit given for 364 days served, after being found guilty of making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Shelven L. Allen, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Heidi J. Gowland, Otis Orchards; debts of $21,012.
Patricia L. and Daniel L. Cox, Hunters, Washington; debts of $28,370.
Carrie M. Jongeward, Cheney; debts of $70,543.
Wage-earner petitions
Mario F. Patrick; debts not listed.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Rogerio S. Foster, 22; 14 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Lorelei Ellis-Lisenby, 24 months of probation, no contact order violation and first-degree criminal trespassing.
