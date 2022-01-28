The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 29° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Dylan Darling helps Central Valley knock off Mt. Spokane; Bryten Gumke goes for 33 to lift Wildcats girls

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 28, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys

GSLCentral Valley 81, Mt. Spokane 74: Dylan Darling scored 47 points and set a school record with 18 made free throws and the Bears (11-5, 5-1) knocked off the Wildcats (13-3, 3-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Maverick Sanders led Mt. Spokane with 19 points and Xavier Kamalu-Vargas added 17.

Ferris 72, Cheney 50: Dylan Skaife made five 3-pointers and scored 29 points as the Saxons (11-4, 3-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-12, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Alec Roland added 16 points for Ferris. Josh Whiteley led Cheney with 18 points.

Lewis and Clark 62, Ridgeline 48: Landon Lewis scored 16 points and the Tigers (6-10, 2-4) beat the visiting Falcons (1-13, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 25 points.

Mead 74, North Central 67: Ryan Mount scored 15 points as the Panthers (6-9, 2-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (4-11, 1-4).

Ayden Barnufsky led North Central with 16 points.

Pullman 87, East Valley 46: Jaedyn Brown madet eight 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Greyhounds (14-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Knights (5-10, 1-4).

Luke Holecek led East Valley with 26 points.

West Valley 75, Rogers 47: Turner Livingston scored 18 points, Grady Walker added 15 and the Eagles (13-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-13, 1-5) in a GSL 2A game.

Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 22 points.

Clarkston 76, Lewiston 62: The Bantams (9-6) beat the Bengals (11-4) in a nonleague game.

NEAColville 52, Riverside 47: McKennon Floener scored 12 points, Colbie McEvoy added 11 and Rhett Foulkes had 10 and the visiting Crimson Hawks (13-3, 6-2) beat the Rams (2-12, 1-5) in a Northeast A game.

Jacob Graham led Riverside with 18 points.

Freeman 84, Medical Lake 50: Taylor Wells scored 21 points, Quin Goldsmith added 18 and the Scotties (16-1, 9-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (6-8, 3-4) in a Northeast A game.

Eugene Haas led Medical Lake with 17 points.

Lakeside 62, Newport 35: Dawson Tobeck scored 18 points with seven rebounds and six steals and the Eagles (10-7, 6-3) beat the Grizzlies (0-13, 0-9) in a Northeast A League game.

Calvin Mikkelsen scored 15 points and Sadahiro Patterson added 14 for Lakeside. Ronan Sherman led Newport with 15 points.

2B

Liberty 77, Kettle Falls 32: Colton Marsh scored 17 points, Tayshawn Colvin added 15 and the Lancers (12-2, 6-0) downed the visiting Bulldogs (4-12, 0-8) in Northeast 2B competition. Braylen Pfeffer led Kettle Falls with 10 points.

Colfax 76, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 61: John Lustig scored 31 points and the visiting Bulldogs (12-3, 5-1) beat the Broncos (9-5, 4-3) in Northeast 2B action. Damian Demler added 19 points for Colfax. Chase Galbreath led LRS with 23 points.

Girls

GSLMt. Spokane 60, Central Valley 46: Bryten Gumke made five 3-pointers and scored 33 points as the visiting Wildcats (6-8, 3-1) beat the Bears (8-7, 3-3).

Autumn Agnew led CV with 17 points.

Ferris 54, Cheney 29: Kayla Jones scored 13 points, Elliot Hencz added 12 and the Saxons (12-3, 3-1) downed the visiting Blackhawks (5-11, 1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A matchup.

Shauna Elliott led Cheney with 10 points.

Lewis and Clark 44, Ridgeline 34: Katie MacKenzie scored 15 points, Nyah Ankcorn added 13 and the Tigers (6-10, 2-4) beat the visiting Falcons (1-13, 0-5).

Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 16 points.

Mead 74, North Central 30: Haley Burns scored 13 points, Alicia Suggs added 12 and the Panthers (15-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-13, 0-5).

Shalene Ervin led North Central with nine points.

Pullman 74, East Valley 33: Ava Petrino scored 15 points, Marissa Carper added 14 and the Greyhounds (4-11, 3-2) beat the visiting Knights (0-12, 0-4).

Ellie Syverson led East Valley with 18 points.

West Valley 59, Rogers 31: Chloe DeHaro scored 37 points as the Eagles (13-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-12, 1-4).

Sydney Vining led Rogers with 17 points.

Lewiston 53, Clarkston 42: Katy Wessels scored 19 points as the visiting Bengals (8-10) beat the Bantams (9-5) in a nonleague game.

Kendall Wallace led Clarkston with 16 points.

NEAFreeman 44, Medical Lake 37: Sydney McLean scored 10 points and the Scotties (11-5, 6-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (5-7, 0-5). Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 14 points.

Colville 44, Riverside 25: The visiting Crimson Hawks (9-5, 4-2) beat the Rams (2-9, 0-5) in a Northeast A game on Friday.

2B

Liberty 56, Kettle Falls 38: Teagan Colvin scored 19 points, Ellie Denny added 15 and the Lancers (13-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (11-5, 7-2).

Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls with 15 points.

Colfax 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35: Asher Cai scored 24 points, Brynn McGaughy added 18 and the visiting Bulldogs (12-1, 5-0) beat the Broncos (5-9, 2-3) in a nonleague game.





The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories