Terrell Brown Jr.’s 30 points help Washington men escape Utah in double overtime 77-73

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Terrell Brown Jr. scored a game-high 30 points and made several clutch plays to force double overtime, but it was Daejon Davis and Cole Bajema hitting momentum-swinging 3-pointers in the second extra period to give the Washington men’s basketball team a 77-73 win against Utah on Saturday.

Nate Roberts finished with season-high 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jamal Bey had 10 points for UW, which improved to 11-8 and 6-3.

Brown sent the game into the first overtime with a pair of free throws in the final seconds. He also tied the game with a short jumper in the final minutes of the first extra possession and had a chance to win it before losing the ball with 8 seconds left.

In the second OT, Davis and Bajema hit 3-pointers from the same spot on the left wing to give UW a 74-69 lead.

Washington outscored Utah 9-5 during the second OT.

Branden Carlson scored a team-high 18 points for Utah (8-14, 1-11), which dropped its 10th consecutive game.

UW travels to California on Thursday.