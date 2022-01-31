Spokane police investigating shots fired outside Best Asian Market on Sprague Avenue

The Spokane Police Department is investigating after around a dozen shots were fired Monday night in the area of the Best Asian Market along East Sprague Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. upon reports of shots fired and people “screaming and running” around the store at 2022 E. Sprague Ave., said Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe. Maplethorpe said there were no injuries reported.

Police arrived to find the front door of the market shattered. The exact nature of the shooting – whether it was a drive-by, a road rage incident, targeted at a particular person or something else entirely – was unclear as of Monday night.

Officers temporarily cordoned off the intersection of East Sprague and Crestline Avenue from Napa to Lee streets. The area has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 2022-20016990.