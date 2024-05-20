Body found in Riverside State Park identified

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the body found in Riverside State Park near Nine Mile Falls on May 10.

Samuel Washburn, 25, was found in the river near West Carlson Road and North Riverside State Park Drive.

Spokane County Fire District 9, the Spokane Fire Department and Spokane County Marine Enforcement were called to the scene to recover the remains, which appeared to have been in the water for an extended period, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous news release. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Washburn’s cause and manner of death are still pending.