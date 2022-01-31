TV Best Bets







‘Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller’

Although most Americans probably don’t realize it, as much as 30% of the seafood consumed in the United States has been caught by illegal means. In the new episode “Fish Pirates,” host Mariana van Zeller goes inside the global manhunt for the shady individuals who make billions by flouting regulations and plundering the world’s seas, destroying the oceanic environment in the process. Her journey takes her from the ports of Boston and Spain to the West Coast of Africa. (TV14) 6 p.m. on NGEO.

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

“Bueller … ? Bueller … ?” Matthew Broderick stars as one of film’s most engaging young narcissists in this comedy that defined the ethos of the 1980s. The teen who can do no wrong cons his parents, torments his obnoxious principal (Jeffrey Jones), takes a joy ride in a Ferrari and leads a parade. Alan Ruck (“Spin City”), Jennifer Grey and Mia Sara also star, with Ben Stein in the small but star-making role of a weary economics teacher. 7:15 p.m. on SHOW.

‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’

Julie Chen Moonves returns as host for this third round of its celebrity-driven edition, of one of the network’s biggest reality show hits. This season’s three-week run comprises 15 episodes (two more than Seasons 1 and 2), culminating in a finale on Feb. 23. Among this season’s featured house guests are singer-songwriter Todrick Hall, former “Saturday Night Live” regular Chris Kattan, actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”), former pro basketball star Lamar Odom and figure skater Mirai Nagasu. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on KREM.

‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’

Aided by someone unexpected, the Legends hatch a scheme to draw the attention of the Evil Waverider in the new episode “Rage Against the Machines.” Elsewhere, after discovering who has been hunting the heroes, Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate, while Gwyn (Matt Ryan), who seems to be running out of options, draws on his military experience to devise a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize she is sidelining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on KSKN.

‘NOVA’

Starting several years ago, people living in a remote section of the Arctic began coming across baffling formations: specifically, gaping holes in the ground, one of them deep enough to swallow a 15-story building. This long-running science and nature docuseries launches its 49th season with “Arctic Sinkholes,” in which teams of scientists travel to Alaska, Canada and Siberia in search of insights into this bizarre phenomenon and the implications it may have for the planet. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on KSPS.

‘Footloose’

Kevin Bacon stars in this buoyant 1984 musical-drama as a rebellious teenager with a passion for dancing. When he moves from Chicago to a small Midwestern town where dancing is prohibited, primarily by a clergyman (John Lithgow), he rallies the townspeople to get the ban lifted. Lori Singer and Dianne Wiest co-star as the minister’s daughter and wife, and Sarah Jessica Parker also appears. The score includes Kenny Loggins’ hit title tune, along with “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” and “Holding Out for a Hero.” A 2011 remake immediately follows. 9 p.m. on SHOW.