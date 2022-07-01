Germans land on British soil

The German army landed on the British Islands of Guernsey and Jersey in the British Channel. The German air force transported the troops onto the islands, which are near Cherbourg, France.

In other news, British bombers reported hitting storage buildings in Hamburg and “left them burning.”

The heat and blanket became the undoing of 35-year-old transient George Wilson. He was brought before Judge Frank Yuse, who inquired about why Wilson stole a blanket.

“It is,” the defendant said, “a bit chilly at nights.”

Yuse looked at heat waves in his courtroom and replied: “You don’t need any blanket (in) this kind of weather. Thirty days in jail.”

Two brothers and their sister were charged in Idaho with first-degree murder for the torture death of their father, 48-year-old George Saunders. He was hogtied and left to die in the desert near Kimama, Idaho.

Separate charges were filed against George Saunders Jr., 16; Joe Saunders, 20; their sister, Mrs. Flossie Phillips, 18; and her husband, Chester Phillips, of Burley, Idaho.