What’s Worth Watching: See how to make a movie and say goodbye to Saul

We kick things off this week with a movie about the making of a movie, a new series about a utopian moon colony 100 years in the future, and the latest from the mind behind “Moana” and “Big Hero 6.” Netflix brings us “The Sea Beast.” And to finish, we have a new crime thriller about a bomb squad in London and a return to an old favorite, as “Better Call Saul” wraps up.

‘Marvel Studios Assembled’ (2022)

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is a behind-the-scenes documentary that follows the film from start to finish as key players explain their roles in its development and shed light on the magic behind all the magic. “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is available on Disney+.

‘Moonhaven’ (2022)

Set 100 years in the future, this six-episode series follows the residents of a utopian lunar colony who hope to have discovered the key to survival back on Earth. Written and produced by Peter Ocko, the show stars Dominic Monaghan, Joe Manganiello and Emma McDonald . “Moonhaven” is available on AMC+.

‘The Sea Beast’ (2022)

A young girl (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on a ship, determined to fulfill her dreams of battling sea monsters alongside a legendary monster hunter (Karl Urban). Also featuring the vocal talents of Jared Harris and Dan Stevens. “The Sea Beast” is available on Netflix.

‘Trigger Point’ (2022)

An ex-military bomb disposal operative now leading the Metropolitan Police bomb squad, Lana Washington uses her skills to staunch a terrorist threat in the heart of London. “Trigger Point” is available on Peacock.

‘Better Call Saul’ (2022)

The second half of the sixth and final season of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff begins airing Monday. “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be returning for the spinoff’s concluding season. “Better Call Saul” is available on AMC+.