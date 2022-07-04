Washington State secures verbal commitment from 2023 Texas prep RB Deago Benson

From staff reports

Washington State’s 2023 class grew to 11 recruits Monday, when Texas prep running back Deago Benson announced his verbal commitment to the Cougars.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Benson rushed for 1,975 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Midlothian High, just south of Dallas

He ran for 1,173 yards in 12 games as a junior, averaging 5.8 yards per carry for the Panthers, who went 8-5 and advanced to the regional semifinal round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Although he has yet to receive a star rating from 247Sports.com, Benson’s recruiting interest has spiked over the past four months. Ten programs have offered him since March, including Boise State, Arkansas State, Navy and Tulsa.

WSU extended a scholarship offer May 5, and Benson took an official visit to the Pullman school on June 23.

Incarnate Word was one of the first programs to offer Benson. WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris served as UIW’s head coach over the past four seasons.