The pick: Why Washington State will beat San Jose State

PULLMAN — Washington State quarterback John Mateer passed a major test last week. In taking down rival Washington in WSU’s first Apple Cup win in three years, he totaled three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air.

He handed the Huskies the first three touchdowns they had allowed all season. Even more importantly: He lost just one turnover, a late interception. His decision-making wasn’t perfect — he almost threw another one moments later, but it was overturned on replay review — but he gashed a UW defense that had looked staunch to that point.

Here’s predicting that when San Jose State visits WSU for a 7 p.m. Friday clash, Mateer will only keep flourishing.

It won’t be easy. The Spartans are tied for the national lead with 10 takeaways, six interceptions and four fumble recoveries. They rely on quick decisions and turnovers, and they’ve made hay that way, opening the season with three straight wins.

But they have yet to face a team of WSU’s caliber. SJSU has beaten up on FCS Sacramento State and FBS foes Air Force and Kennesaw State. The Spartans have yet to be tested. The Cougs are one of four teams in the country who have beaten two Power Four opponents.

That has to matter at some point. Our prediction is that shows up on Friday, resulting in WSU’s fourth straight win to begin the season.

The pick: Washington State 31, San Jose State 17