News >  Pacific NW

Vancouver man dies in Icicle Buttress fall near Leavenworth

July 5, 2022 Updated Tue., July 5, 2022 at 1:22 p.m.

Pete O'Cain, The Wenatchee World, Wash.

LEAVENWORTH — A Vancouver man was killed in a fall Monday outside Leavenworth.

The 44-year-old was climbing down Icicle Buttress when he fell about 100 feet and died of his injuries, Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management, said Tuesday.

The climber’s identity has not been released. His climbing partner notified a U.S. Forest Service officer of the fall about 1:15 p.m., Reinfeld said. They were climbing down because a storm system was moving into the area.

Icicle Buttress is located about a half mile east of Eightmile Campground on Icicle Road.

