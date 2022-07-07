Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trevor D. C. Cavasier and Courtney R. Argo, both of Spokane.

Breanna E. Williams and Asia R. Porter, both of Spokane.

Drew D. White and Catherine L. Robertson, both of Cheney.

Zachary J. Oiland and Kalysta R. Hughes, both of Spokane.

Alexander D. Ressa and Alicia M. Turner, both of Spokane.

Julieann Ferris and Roxanne M. Lindquist, both of Spokane.

Miles Moffitt and Summer R. Smith, both of Spokane.

Andrey Tirzili and Angela Cherkashina, both of Spokane Valley.

Hector Mejia and Amanda C. Lee, both of Spokane Valley.

Angel G. I. Mendoza and Delaney F. O’Connor, both of Mead.

Kevin D. Rhoads and Erin L. Cook, both of Spokane.

Rocky J. Garza and Lydia G. Barnett, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Torin J. Harrington, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Chanique E. McKenna, money claimed owed.

Spokane Hosing Authority v. Katrena M. Pirtle, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Melissa Dick, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Rachael L. Smith, money claimed owed.

Lonzo Blackmon v. Karla Peterson Hendrickson, restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures- The Landing LLC v. Eric Torres, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Rick Bartholomew, restitution of premises.

Jay Decker v. Penny Whitman, restitution of premises.

Cripple Creek Construction Inc. v. CDB Construction Inc., complaint.

Horizon Credit Union v. Sapphire R. Geer, money claimed owed.

Crystal Ingram v. Safeco Insurance Co., complaint for breach of contract.

Fabiola Driver v. Beneficial In-Home Care, Inc., plaintiff’s complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Smith, Hendricka and Michael R.

Determan, Aaron and Meg

Walsh, Alyssa F. and Brent A.

Huppert, Karianne and Shaun I.

Godfrey, Rene M. and Douglas A.

Wood, Mitchell J. and Anthony

Burrow, Michael J. and Tamara L.

Weichman, Christopher L. and Abigail L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Joseph E. Rowley, 42; 24 months in a community custody program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

William C. Jackson, 22; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Nathan C. Gunion, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Joe F. Villanueva, Jr., 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Amanda E. Drake, Deer Park; debts of $33,093.

Donald V., Jr. and Loring P.A. Rathburn, Spokane; debts of $64,624.

Paul G. M. Braga, Valley, Wash.; debts of $39,712.

Sacheana Rudy, Spokane; debts of $35,298.

Wage-earner petitions

Sidney K. Cartwright, Spokane; debts of $48,771.

Donald G. and Mary E. De Luca, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $206,822.

Angel L. Mendoza, Pullman; debts of $43,585.

Bart W. Maier, Spokane; debts of $194,448.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Wah L. Gree, 34; 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Stephanie R. Jarrell, 31; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Chloe R. Miller, 20; 18 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Isaac K. Saitoti, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, reckless driving.

Michael D. Ruby, 55; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher P. Spellman, 32; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jamel T. Rose, 37; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, possession of a dangerous weapon and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Kiliene Sijer, 19; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alexander S. Thompson, 27; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Davin M. Wadsworth, 26; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Daja R. Prickett, 37; 194 days in jail, 24 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault.

Brittany M. Robinson, 27; 64 days in jail, 24 months of probation, no-contact order violation.

Emily J. Turner, 34; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, no-contact order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Daniele K. Daugherty, 38; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Timothy C. Buchanan, 43; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Gage W. M. Christian, 21; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Darren A. Greer, 56; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jessica B. Johnston, 33; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.