Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Detroit at Kansas City MLB

5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta FS1

5:40 p.m.: San Diego at Colorado MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

3 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Atlanta NBA

4 p.m.: Houston vs. San Antonio ESPN

5 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Boston NBA

6 p.m.: Orlando vs. Oklahoma City ESPN

7 p.m.: Dallas vs. Utah NBA

8 p.m.: New York vs. Portland ESPN2

Soccer, International Women

9 a.m.: Women’s Euro: Austria vs. Northern Ireland ESPN2

Noon: Women’s Euro: England vs. Norway ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

