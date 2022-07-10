On the air
Sun., July 10, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Detroit at Kansas City MLB
5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta FS1
5:40 p.m.: San Diego at Colorado MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
3 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Atlanta NBA
4 p.m.: Houston vs. San Antonio ESPN
5 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Boston NBA
6 p.m.: Orlando vs. Oklahoma City ESPN
7 p.m.: Dallas vs. Utah NBA
8 p.m.: New York vs. Portland ESPN2
Soccer, International Women
9 a.m.: Women’s Euro: Austria vs. Northern Ireland ESPN2
Noon: Women’s Euro: England vs. Norway ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.