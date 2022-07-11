Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jake N. Damon, of Spokane, and Zoe R. Roberts, of Otis Orchards.

Connor Ramm and Natalie N. Edlin, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew Alfaro and Andrea E. Aviles, both of Spokane.

Gabriel T. Alemayehu and Hannah R. Hunt, both of Spokane.

Justin M. Yeo and Morgan M. Newbery, both of Spokane.

Joel C. Cummings and Tomi N. Tanner, both of Spokane Valley.

Megan R. Russell and Lauren A. Burgheimer, both of Spokane.

Andrew W. Phillips and Marissa L. Swegle, both of Spokane.

David H. Smith and Rebecca J. Lee, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

Kevin W. Dow and Elizabeth M. Bender, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Kory L. Mack and Jaclyn A. Starosky, both of Spokane Valley.

Corey D. Young, of Walla Walla, and Inez N. Ayala, of San Diego.

Gerald J. V. Guilder and Sharyl K. Calamia McKee, both of Spokane.

Brent D. Bixby and Naomi M. Dale, both of Spokane Valley.

Kale W. Austin and Gabrielle M. Weiss, both of Spokane.

Alec T. Lipscomb and Kendra L. Mock, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Kerney and Marissa L. Smith, both of Colbert.

Robert F. Fridye and Rebecca L. Dewey, both of Spokane.

Tyler S. Bogdanoff and Alaina L. Curl, both of Spokane.

Robert C. Parcells and Morgan P. Smith, both of Spokane.

Zane E. Miller and Heather C. Westby, both of Spokane.

Homero Gonzalez and Kristina L. Pratt, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob S. Brinkley and Kaitlyn M. Nelson Sanborn, both of Spokane.

Cortlend B. Novak and Sierra J. Schulte, both of Spokane.

Htun C. Sein and Tha D. Win, both of Spokane.

James A. Louis and Kayla N. Horswill, both of Spokane Valley.

Grant I. Cox and Jacqueline N. Marzolo, both of Scottsdale.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Karim Hettal v. Jason W. Smith, seeking quiet title.

Scott Pennestri v. Pavel M. Shevchenko, complaint for breach of contract.

Ella B. Donahoe v. Travis Wallace, restitution of premises.

Kurtis L. McMichael v. William Biscarro, restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Marcelene N. Pratt, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Eric Wachholz, restitution of premises.

Gerald D. Burdick, Jr. v. Casey Connell, restitution of premises.

Nikki D. Ziegler v. Melody Hendrickson, seeking quiet title.

Horizon Credit Union v. Matthew T. McMillan, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Robinson, Kurtis S. and Sasha L.

Lloyd, Amanda L. and Aaron J.

Walker, Charity M. and Nelson, Austin

O’Brien, Michonda P. and Patrick A.

Weaks, Amelia T. L. and Storm, Teo

Legal separations granted

Hodge, Cami and Robert

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Pavel P. Zinchenko, 64; 206 days in jail with credit given for 206 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and harassment.

Judge Tony Hazel

Shawn D. Jones, 32; three months in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.