Washington records
July 11, 2022 Updated Mon., July 11, 2022 at 9:07 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jake N. Damon, of Spokane, and Zoe R. Roberts, of Otis Orchards.
Connor Ramm and Natalie N. Edlin, both of Spokane Valley.
Andrew Alfaro and Andrea E. Aviles, both of Spokane.
Gabriel T. Alemayehu and Hannah R. Hunt, both of Spokane.
Justin M. Yeo and Morgan M. Newbery, both of Spokane.
Joel C. Cummings and Tomi N. Tanner, both of Spokane Valley.
Megan R. Russell and Lauren A. Burgheimer, both of Spokane.
Andrew W. Phillips and Marissa L. Swegle, both of Spokane.
David H. Smith and Rebecca J. Lee, both of Rexburg, Idaho.
Kevin W. Dow and Elizabeth M. Bender, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.
Kory L. Mack and Jaclyn A. Starosky, both of Spokane Valley.
Corey D. Young, of Walla Walla, and Inez N. Ayala, of San Diego.
Gerald J. V. Guilder and Sharyl K. Calamia McKee, both of Spokane.
Brent D. Bixby and Naomi M. Dale, both of Spokane Valley.
Kale W. Austin and Gabrielle M. Weiss, both of Spokane.
Alec T. Lipscomb and Kendra L. Mock, both of Spokane.
Christopher J. Kerney and Marissa L. Smith, both of Colbert.
Robert F. Fridye and Rebecca L. Dewey, both of Spokane.
Tyler S. Bogdanoff and Alaina L. Curl, both of Spokane.
Robert C. Parcells and Morgan P. Smith, both of Spokane.
Zane E. Miller and Heather C. Westby, both of Spokane.
Homero Gonzalez and Kristina L. Pratt, both of Spokane Valley.
Jacob S. Brinkley and Kaitlyn M. Nelson Sanborn, both of Spokane.
Cortlend B. Novak and Sierra J. Schulte, both of Spokane.
Htun C. Sein and Tha D. Win, both of Spokane.
James A. Louis and Kayla N. Horswill, both of Spokane Valley.
Grant I. Cox and Jacqueline N. Marzolo, both of Scottsdale.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Karim Hettal v. Jason W. Smith, seeking quiet title.
Scott Pennestri v. Pavel M. Shevchenko, complaint for breach of contract.
Ella B. Donahoe v. Travis Wallace, restitution of premises.
Kurtis L. McMichael v. William Biscarro, restitution of premises.
University Village Apartments LLC v. Marcelene N. Pratt, restitution of premises.
Homeriver Washington LLC v. Eric Wachholz, restitution of premises.
Gerald D. Burdick, Jr. v. Casey Connell, restitution of premises.
Nikki D. Ziegler v. Melody Hendrickson, seeking quiet title.
Horizon Credit Union v. Matthew T. McMillan, money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Robinson, Kurtis S. and Sasha L.
Lloyd, Amanda L. and Aaron J.
Walker, Charity M. and Nelson, Austin
O’Brien, Michonda P. and Patrick A.
Weaks, Amelia T. L. and Storm, Teo
Legal separations granted
Hodge, Cami and Robert
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Pavel P. Zinchenko, 64; 206 days in jail with credit given for 206 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and harassment.
Judge Tony Hazel
Shawn D. Jones, 32; three months in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
