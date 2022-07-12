The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:05 a.m.: Seattle at Washington Root

9:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta MLB

3:05 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Root

4:07 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto MLB

6:40 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Milwaukee NBA

2 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Charlotte ESPNU

3 p.m.: Washington vs. New Orleans NBA

4 p.m.: Toronto vs. Utah ESPNU

5 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City NBA

6 p.m.: Miami vs. Philadelphia ESPNU

7 p.m.: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers NBA

Basketball, WNBA

9 a.m.: Connecticut at Indiana NBA

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Soccer, International Women

9 a.m.: European Champ: Sweden vs. Switzerland ESPN2

Noon: European Champ: Netherlands vs. Portugal ESPN2

Soccer, MLS

7 p.m.: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8 a.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

