On the air
Tue., July 12, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:05 a.m.: Seattle at Washington Root
9:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta MLB
3:05 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Root
4:07 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto MLB
6:40 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Milwaukee NBA
2 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Charlotte ESPNU
3 p.m.: Washington vs. New Orleans NBA
4 p.m.: Toronto vs. Utah ESPNU
5 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City NBA
6 p.m.: Miami vs. Philadelphia ESPNU
7 p.m.: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers NBA
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Connecticut at Indiana NBA
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Soccer, International Women
9 a.m.: European Champ: Sweden vs. Switzerland ESPN2
Noon: European Champ: Netherlands vs. Portugal ESPN2
Soccer, MLS
7 p.m.: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.