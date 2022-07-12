Washington records
July 12, 2022 Updated Tue., July 12, 2022 at 9:03 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Anthony J. Carrier and Hanna N. Gimeno, both of Spokane.
Alberto W. Roncero, of London, and Makenzie K. Kooima, of Madrid.
Jacob L. W. Baker and Samnatha J. Stragier, both of Spokane.
Joel B. Lewis, of Athol, and Brianne L. Schoenberger, of Spokane Valley.
Loren S. Crawford and Kirstyn L. A. Jenkins, both of Chattaroy.
Ethan D. Olson and Darcie G. Haegele, both of Spokane.
Theodore G. Phelps and Armida G. Phelps, both of Spokane.
Daniel P. Johnson and Christina A. Marley, both of Spokane Valley.
Eric G. Hazard, of Deer Park, and Shelly R. Bartlett, of Yakima.
Jacob R. Briscoe and Amber R. Liptak, both of Spokane.
Michael D. West Wisdom and Sara S. M. Bera, both of Spokane.
Justin G. Weeks and Michaela L. Lantzy, both of Spokane.
Seung H. Choi, of Airway Heights, and Alyssa I. Manzanares, of Lytle, Texas.
Russell M. Cosgrove and Nicole L. Kruse, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Edgar E. Lopez Rolon and Ruth Y. G. Sanchez, both of Newman Lake.
Talmadge E. B. Dickson and Jamie J. Hofstee, both of Spokane.
Elijah M. Saolo, of Chewelah, Wash., and Rachel G. Pulliam, of Spokane.
Parker J. Sutton and Catherine S. Martin, both of Mercer Island, Wash.
Thomas A. Wolf and Kathryn M. Denenny, both of Spokane Valley.
Parker J. Madsen, of Lindon, Utah, and Leighton K. Demille, of Spokane.
Joel G. Olson and Julia R. Norisada, both of Spokane.
Jeremy L. Reed and Jamie L. Weingart, both of Cheney.
Hudson Truss and Angelena K. Frost, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Taylor R. Murphy, money claimed owed.
HomeRiver Washington LLC v. Sidney C. Walker, restitution of premises.
Rea Richardson v. Ronald Kathary, restitution of premises.
Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Gabriel J. Harrington, money claimed owed.
Bruce A. Wolf v. State of Washington, complaint for personal physical injuries.
Pablo J. Branton v. Travis J. Poirierm, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Inman, Reedan C. and Jones, Matthew C.
Stinson, Matthew R. and Halea N.
Messer, Nathaneal and April
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Thurston D. Scanlon, 20; $6,620 in restitution, 60 months in prison. 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Jesse J. T. Shrofe, 31; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Jaime L. Alvarez, 36; 18 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Austin J. Baugh, 23; 20 days in jail, false statement, false swearing by officer and malicious mischief.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Christopher L. Kimbrell, 46; 21 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Anatoly P. Vorobets, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Jennifer S. Wise, 51; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, theft.
Judge Donna Wilson
Ronald J. Phillips, Jr., 28; one day in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.
Duane E. Waldron, 34; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Andrew E. Portzen, 28; five days in jail, false statement to public servant.
Michael P. Stucker, 39; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Andraes J. Norunner, 28; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Aaliyah N. Kittilstved, $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.
Luke Li, 27; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema
Jeremy E. Barkus, 42; 147 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Michael S. Brackett, 26; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving and hit and run attended vehicle.
Brent A. Glass, 49; 134 days in jail, 12 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Brandon N. Prigan, II, 26; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Samuel T. Stephens, 39; 45 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.
