Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony J. Carrier and Hanna N. Gimeno, both of Spokane.

Alberto W. Roncero, of London, and Makenzie K. Kooima, of Madrid.

Jacob L. W. Baker and Samnatha J. Stragier, both of Spokane.

Joel B. Lewis, of Athol, and Brianne L. Schoenberger, of Spokane Valley.

Loren S. Crawford and Kirstyn L. A. Jenkins, both of Chattaroy.

Ethan D. Olson and Darcie G. Haegele, both of Spokane.

Theodore G. Phelps and Armida G. Phelps, both of Spokane.

Daniel P. Johnson and Christina A. Marley, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric G. Hazard, of Deer Park, and Shelly R. Bartlett, of Yakima.

Jacob R. Briscoe and Amber R. Liptak, both of Spokane.

Michael D. West Wisdom and Sara S. M. Bera, both of Spokane.

Justin G. Weeks and Michaela L. Lantzy, both of Spokane.

Seung H. Choi, of Airway Heights, and Alyssa I. Manzanares, of Lytle, Texas.

Russell M. Cosgrove and Nicole L. Kruse, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Edgar E. Lopez Rolon and Ruth Y. G. Sanchez, both of Newman Lake.

Talmadge E. B. Dickson and Jamie J. Hofstee, both of Spokane.

Elijah M. Saolo, of Chewelah, Wash., and Rachel G. Pulliam, of Spokane.

Parker J. Sutton and Catherine S. Martin, both of Mercer Island, Wash.

Thomas A. Wolf and Kathryn M. Denenny, both of Spokane Valley.

Parker J. Madsen, of Lindon, Utah, and Leighton K. Demille, of Spokane.

Joel G. Olson and Julia R. Norisada, both of Spokane.

Jeremy L. Reed and Jamie L. Weingart, both of Cheney.

Hudson Truss and Angelena K. Frost, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Taylor R. Murphy, money claimed owed.

HomeRiver Washington LLC v. Sidney C. Walker, restitution of premises.

Rea Richardson v. Ronald Kathary, restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Gabriel J. Harrington, money claimed owed.

Bruce A. Wolf v. State of Washington, complaint for personal physical injuries.

Pablo J. Branton v. Travis J. Poirierm, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Inman, Reedan C. and Jones, Matthew C.

Stinson, Matthew R. and Halea N.

Messer, Nathaneal and April

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Thurston D. Scanlon, 20; $6,620 in restitution, 60 months in prison. 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jesse J. T. Shrofe, 31; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jaime L. Alvarez, 36; 18 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Austin J. Baugh, 23; 20 days in jail, false statement, false swearing by officer and malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Christopher L. Kimbrell, 46; 21 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anatoly P. Vorobets, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jennifer S. Wise, 51; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, theft.

Judge Donna Wilson

Ronald J. Phillips, Jr., 28; one day in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Duane E. Waldron, 34; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Andrew E. Portzen, 28; five days in jail, false statement to public servant.

Michael P. Stucker, 39; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Andraes J. Norunner, 28; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Aaliyah N. Kittilstved, $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Luke Li, 27; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Jeremy E. Barkus, 42; 147 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Michael S. Brackett, 26; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving and hit and run attended vehicle.

Brent A. Glass, 49; 134 days in jail, 12 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Brandon N. Prigan, II, 26; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Samuel T. Stephens, 39; 45 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.