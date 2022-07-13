Detectives ask for help identifying man found dead in April in wooded area outside Rathdrum

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man found dead in April in a wooded area of state Highway 53 and Greensferry Road near Rathdrum.

The sheriff’s office responded in the spring to the unattended death and is investigating, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The man did not have any identification, jewelry or other items that would help determine his identity. Detectives estimate the man to be in his 20s to 30s, about 6-foot-2 and with short brown hair, the release said.

He had “fairly notable” arthritis in his back and a full length rod placed in his left tibia, deputies said. He was dressed in a gray, long-sleeved, three-button thermal Henley shirt, a white T-shirt, blue jeans with a camouflage belt, and dark blue Skechers tennis shoes. Also with him was a blue plaid button-up shirt and green (possibly camouflage) denim coat. The sheriff’s office estimated the time of death between late summer to early winter of 2021.

If anyone has information to help identify the man, contact Det. Northrup at jnorthrup@kcgov.us or at (208) 446-1351 and reference case No. 22-17577.