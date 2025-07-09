Sheriff’s office continues to look for Deer Park man last seen Sunday

A 72-year-old Deer Park man who was reported missing earlier this week has yet to be found.

Surveillance video captured Harry A. Ballman about 4:10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 2 and East Deer Park Milan Road in Chattaroy, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. He was last seen walking north on Highway 2.

Family members said they believe Ballman, who also goes by “Gus,” may be trying to hitchhike toward the Boston area.

Ballman reportedly has dementia and other health concerns, the sheriff’s office said in a previous release.

Ballman is white, about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with blue eyes, white hair and a full white beard. It’s unknown what clothes he was wearing, but he tends to wear Seattle Seahawks football attire and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Ballman’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 10093409.