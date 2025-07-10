Downtown Spokane arson suspect confesses to setting fires

A 37-year-old man previously convicted of setting fires in downtown Spokane admitted to setting six fires on Tuesday near downtown.

Chad A. Horne made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court on suspicion of six counts of second-degree arson after he was arrested Wednesday night in the Liberty Lake area. Superior Court Commissioner Anthony Rugel set Horne’s bond at $500,000 during the hearing. Horne remained Thursday night in the Spokane County Jail.

Spokane police and fire departments responded to several fires believed to be intentionally set early Tuesday, according to court documents. Police used surveillance footage from several locations to place Horne at or near the scenes of the alleged arsons, court records show.

Police were notified Wednesday afternoon that Horne called to discuss his name mentioned in a media story that accused him of setting fires, court records show. A police detective called and spoke with Horne, who was in Spokane Valley riding with acquaintances who were delivering DoorDash orders.

Police indicated in documents that Horne was in a “mental health crisis” as he discussed “nonsensical topics” and would not provide his location.

One of his acquaintances agreed to wait for police to arrive at their location. Instead, Horne fled while police were driving to him, according to court documents.

He was arrested near Liberty Lake, according to a Spokane police news release.

Detectives questioned Horne in an interview room. Horne again discussed “delusional topics” that did not make sense instead of answering police’s questions, according to documents.

Horne then admitted to starting a fire at My Fresh Basket, 1030 W. Summit Parkway, where a door of the grocery store was damaged. Horne told police he set that fire as a signal for help after children harassed him and maced him with bear spray. He said he didn’t have a phone to call for help.

He also admitted to the two fires set at a median and electric vehicle charging station at the Washington State University-Spokane campus, according to court records. The charging station had been destroyed by the fire. Horne told police he started those fires because “two big scary men” were sitting at a bus stop and Horne was again seeking help by igniting the fires.

Horne also confessed to three fires at 310 S. Chandler St., 324 S. Grant St. and 334 S. Grant St., according to court documents. The Chandler Street address was a former house now used as an office and youth center for Orchard Christian Fellowship, according to previous Spokesman-Review reporting. The home sustained significant damage.

The Grant Street residences were vacant, court documents show.

Horne denied setting two other fires that ignited Tuesday near downtown.

Spokane firefighters battled 15 suspicious fires in 36 hours Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. No injuries were reported in connection with the fires.

Horne pleaded guilty in December to two counts of first-degree reckless burning last year for starting a downtown Spokane fire that damaged a fence and lighting on fire a dog grooming business. He was sentenced to two months in jail.

Police say Horne is a “potential suspect” in setting fires on the South Hill in late May, according to court documents. Horne has not been charged in those fires.

Detectives are investigating 11 counts of second-degree arson for 11 fires that burned May 25 along the hiking trail on the steep wooded High Drive bluff, according to search warrant documents filed in early June.

Horne, who was seen walking away from the fires, denied setting the blazes, according to court documents.

Horne is scheduled for an arraignment July 22 on the six arson charges from this week.