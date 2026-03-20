Cd’A picks new fire chief

A 24-year veteran of the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department will be its next chief.

The Coeur d’Alene City Council approved the appointment of Capt. Jake Bieker at Tuesday’s meeting, according to a city news release.

The council cited the integrity of the selection process and the work of the fire department to prepare its next leader as reasons for supporting an internal candidate.

Bieker joined the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department in 2002 after serving with the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department while he attended the University of Idaho. He’s been a member of the technical rescue team since its inception and was promoted through the ranks to captain. He also has experience as a battalion chief.

“We are extremely proud of the work that Captain Bieker has put in to prepare himself to be the next leader of our Fire Department,” Mayor Dan Gookin said in the release. “As a local candidate he will be ready to step right in and hit the ground running when current Fire Chief Thomas Greif retires in April.”

Gookin wrote that Bieker has shown exceptional leadership and commitment to the city.

“His experience, integrity, and dedication to this community make him the right person to lead the department forward,” Gookin wrote.