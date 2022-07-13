The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Clear Day 76° Clear
July 13, 2022 Updated Wed., July 13, 2022 at 10:29 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB 9:05 a.m.: Seattle at Washington Root 9:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta MLB 4:07 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto MLB 6:40 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB Basketball, NBA Summer League 1 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Milwaukee NBA 2 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Charlotte ESPNU 3 p.m.: Washington vs. New Orleans NBA 4 p.m.: Toronto vs. Utah ESPNU 5 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City NBA 6 p.m.: Miami vs. Philadelphia ESPNU 7 p.m.: Denver vs. LA Clippers NBA Basketball, WNBA 9 a.m.: Connecticut at Indiana NBA Cycling 5 a.m.: Tour de France USA Soccer, International Women 9 a.m.: European Championship: Sweden vs. Switzerland ESPN2 9 p.m.: European Championship: Netherland vs. Portugal ESPN2 Soccer, MLS 7 p.m.: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB 8 a.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM Baseball, MiLB 6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM Sports Talk 6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM 3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM All events subject to change

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Seattle at Texas MLB

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami MLB

Noon: San Diego at Colorado MLB

4 p.m.: Home Run Derby Bracket Show ESPN

4 p.m.: LA Dodgers at St. Louis MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

12:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. Boston NBA

1 p.m.: Atlanta vs. San Antonio ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Detroit NBA

3 p.m.: Toronto vs. Utah ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City NBA

5 p.m: Dallas vs. Milwaukee NBA

6:30 p.m.: Portland vs. Houston NBA

7 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Minnesota ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

8 a.m.: Las Vegas at New York NBA

Cycling

Noon: Tour de France USA

Soccer, International Women

8:30 a.m.: European Championship: Italy vs. Iceland ESPN2

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica CBS

Soccer, MLS

7 p.m.: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, MiLB

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

