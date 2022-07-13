On the air
July 13, 2022 Updated Wed., July 13, 2022 at 10:29 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB 9:05 a.m.: Seattle at Washington Root 9:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta MLB 4:07 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto MLB 6:40 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB Basketball, NBA Summer League 1 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Milwaukee NBA 2 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Charlotte ESPNU 3 p.m.: Washington vs. New Orleans NBA 4 p.m.: Toronto vs. Utah ESPNU 5 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City NBA 6 p.m.: Miami vs. Philadelphia ESPNU 7 p.m.: Denver vs. LA Clippers NBA Basketball, WNBA 9 a.m.: Connecticut at Indiana NBA Cycling 5 a.m.: Tour de France USA Soccer, International Women 9 a.m.: European Championship: Sweden vs. Switzerland ESPN2 9 p.m.: European Championship: Netherland vs. Portugal ESPN2 Soccer, MLS 7 p.m.: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB 8 a.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM Baseball, MiLB 6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM Sports Talk 6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM 3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM All events subject to change
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Seattle at Texas MLB
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami MLB
Noon: San Diego at Colorado MLB
4 p.m.: Home Run Derby Bracket Show ESPN
4 p.m.: LA Dodgers at St. Louis MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
12:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. Boston NBA
1 p.m.: Atlanta vs. San Antonio ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Detroit NBA
3 p.m.: Toronto vs. Utah ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City NBA
5 p.m: Dallas vs. Milwaukee NBA
6:30 p.m.: Portland vs. Houston NBA
7 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Minnesota ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
8 a.m.: Las Vegas at New York NBA
Cycling
Noon: Tour de France USA
Soccer, International Women
8:30 a.m.: European Championship: Italy vs. Iceland ESPN2
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica CBS
Soccer, MLS
7 p.m.: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, MiLB
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
