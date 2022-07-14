Man stabbed in Browne’s Addition after confrontation outside of motorhome

A man in Browne’s Addition was stabbed and another man arrested after a confrontation turned violent just after midnight on July 7, according to recently released court documents.

Jeremy Catterton, 40, was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault and was released on his own recognizance the same day.

The stabbing victim told police he had been trying to get inside of his motorhome parked near Sunset Boulevard and Elm Street when he was confronted by Catterton, according to a probable cause affidavit. Armed with a pitchfork, Catterton accused the victim of trespassing on his property and told him to leave.

Catterton told the victim that he would either call the police or stab him with the pitchfork. The victim argued that the he was on public property and encouraged Catterton to contact the police, the affidavit said. The victim went to the nearby Sunset Grocery and returned to find Catterton looking into his motorhome.

The victim did not think he could get into the motorhome safely without turning his back to Catterton, the affidavit said. A fight broke out after he told Catterton to step away from the vehicle.

Catterton allegedly kicked the victim in the chest, which he responded to by hitting Catterton in the face with a retractable dog leash. The victim’s dog was loose after getting tangled around Catterton’s kicking leg. Catterton attempted another kick and the victim responded again with a strike with the dog leash.

Catterton then began to strike the victim with what appeared to be 2- to 3-inch knives, the affidavit said. A woman at Sunset Grocery began to yell, which sent Catterton running to his residence on West Third Avenue, where police later detained him.

Firefighters who responded to treat the victim also said they had been to Catterton’s residence twice that same evening after he complained about the fire department “not clearing out trash in the neighborhood.”

This isn’t the first time that a resident at 1907 Elm St. was accused of attacking someone near Sunset Boulevard. Last March, William Carroll, 36, was also arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault after he allegedly hit a homeless person with a baseball bat.

According to police in 2021, there was an issue with homeless people taking shelter under the carport on the property.