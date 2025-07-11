Hope fire size estimate reduced to 5,634 acres; still no containment

Map of Hope fire as of July 11. (Photo courtesy of Northwest Incident Management Team 8)

Officials have reduced their acreage estimate for the fire burning on the north side of the Columbia River between Kettle Falls and Northport as crews work to contain it.

Updated estimates for the Hope fire put the total at 5,634 acres Friday morning, down by nearly 1,000 acres from Thursday yesterday following improved mapping , Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 8 spokesperson Thomas Kyle-Milward said.

Thursday night, winds blew the fire up north where it progressed through a drainage, Kyle-Milward said. In the south, he said that the fire has reached the Columbia River but has not jumped, the water acting as a natural barrier.

A Friday morning news release put containment at 0%.

Two primary residences have been confirmed lost to the blaze, Kyle-Milward said. There are no total damage estimates.

Level 3 “leave now” evacuations remained in effect Friday for homes on or just off of Northport Flat Creek Road.

The complex management team took over fire suppression efforts at 6 a.m. Friday due to their greater resource pool for large scale disturbances compared to the previous stewards, Northeast Washington Incident Management Team 3.

So far, 476 people are responding to the fire along with multiple helicopters and air tankers, Kyle-Milward said, adding that more personnel will likely join the team throughout Friday.

Crews are working to open Northport Flat Creek Road and Lael Road for firefighter use, Kyle-Milward said.

With warming and drying conditions expected to continue into the weekend, Kyle-Milward said that crews will be keeping a close eye on the spread of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.