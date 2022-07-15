Five dead in crash involving at least 20 vehicles on Interstate 90 in Montana

From wire reports

At least five people died after a pileup Friday on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities told the Associated Press.

High winds and low visibility appear to have contributed to the crash involving at least 20 vehicles including semi-trucks on eastbound I-90, 19 miles east of Billings and 3 miles west of Hardin, the Billings Gazette reported.

“It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson told the AP, who added additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation incident map, the wrecks occurred about 4:50 p.m. causing the closure both eastbound lanes in Bighorn County. The MDT website said all eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Old Highway 87 at mile marker 484 into Hardin. Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane at mile marker 494, the Gazette reported.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service,” Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote on Twitter.