The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 84° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Five dead in crash involving at least 20 vehicles on Interstate 90 in Montana

July 15, 2022 Updated Fri., July 15, 2022 at 7:54 p.m.

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., on Friday. (Amy Lynn Nelson/Billings Gazette)
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., on Friday. (Amy Lynn Nelson/Billings Gazette)
From wire reports

From wire reports

At least five people died after a pileup Friday on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities told the Associated Press.

High winds and low visibility appear to have contributed to the crash involving at least 20 vehicles including semi-trucks on eastbound I-90, 19 miles east of Billings and 3 miles west of Hardin, the Billings Gazette reported.

“It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson told the AP, who added additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation incident map, the wrecks occurred about 4:50 p.m. causing the closure both eastbound lanes in Bighorn County. The MDT website said all eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Old Highway 87 at mile marker 484 into Hardin. Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane at mile marker 494, the Gazette reported.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service,” Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote on Twitter.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety