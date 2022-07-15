The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Crayon 200 USA

Baseball, MLB

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Cleveland FS1

4:15 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28

5:40 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego MLB

6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Atlanta vs. Cleveland NBA

1 p.m.: Orlando vs. Detroit ESPNU

2 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Minnesota NBA

3 p.m.: Memphis vs. San Antonio ESPN

4 p.m.: Chicago vs. Philadelphia NBA

5 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Boston ESPN

6 p.m.: Houston vs. Sacramento NBA

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas ESPN2

8 p.m.: Miami vs. L.A. Clippers NBA

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas CBS Sports

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Golf

2 a.m.: British Open USA

4 a.m.: British Open NBC

1 p.m.: LPGA: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf

Lacrosse

1 p.m.: PLL All-Star Game ESPN

Mixed Martial Arts

11 a.m.: UFC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez ABC

Soccer, International Women

Noon: European Championship: Finland vs. Germany ESPN2

Track and field

Noon: USATF World Championships NBC

5 p.m.: USATF World Championships USA

6 p.m.: USATF World Championships NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

5 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

