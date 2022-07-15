On the air
Fri., July 15, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Crayon 200 USA
Baseball, MLB
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Cleveland FS1
4:15 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28
5:40 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego MLB
6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Atlanta vs. Cleveland NBA
1 p.m.: Orlando vs. Detroit ESPNU
2 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Minnesota NBA
3 p.m.: Memphis vs. San Antonio ESPN
4 p.m.: Chicago vs. Philadelphia NBA
5 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Boston ESPN
6 p.m.: Houston vs. Sacramento NBA
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas ESPN2
8 p.m.: Miami vs. L.A. Clippers NBA
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas CBS Sports
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf
2 a.m.: British Open USA
4 a.m.: British Open NBC
1 p.m.: LPGA: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf
Lacrosse
1 p.m.: PLL All-Star Game ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
11 a.m.: UFC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez ABC
Soccer, International Women
Noon: European Championship: Finland vs. Germany ESPN2
Track and field
Noon: USATF World Championships NBC
5 p.m.: USATF World Championships USA
6 p.m.: USATF World Championships NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
5 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
