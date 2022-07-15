Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark E. Matthews and Dayna L. Chisum, both of Greenacres.

Zachary B. Miley and Christina M. Huckins, both of Spokane.

Pedro H. Bonatti and Danielle M. Marsh, both of Spokane.

Aleksandr P. Melnikov and Marie Sullivan, both of Spokane.

Ninad K. Gaikwad and Judy C. Jagiello, both of Spokane.

Anthony J. Volpone and Jodie M. Scalf, both of Coeur d’ Alene.

Julio Karmel and Jamina Johnny, both of Spokane.

Tucker A. McLaughlin and Jillian C. M. Rockford, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Gardner and Kaitlyn F. Brasch, both of Colbert.

Nicholas B. Seubert and McKenzie L. Pule, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert S. Etten, of Spokane, and Aurora L. R. Taylor, of Moxee, Wash.

William A. Storey and Nora A. Niedermeyer, both of Medical Lake.

Hayden G. Rodgers and Carissa S. Clark, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

George Farag v. Gus Davis, restitution of premises.

Sandra S. Diffenbacher v. Hazen D. Audel, complaint for damages and ejectment.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Galland, Brent D. and Chapman, Kaylynn M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Miguel A. Arreola, 20; $823.30 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Brad L. Eibel, 38; 152 days in jail with credit given for 152 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Joshua Moore, 25; $2,693.28 in restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief and attempted second-degree assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

Anthony L. Kelley, 24; 16 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jeremy M. Hannum, 50; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Aaron S. Radnor, 33; 24 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Phillips Feed, LLC, Moses Lake; debts of $1,884,042.

David E. McClure, Spokane; debts of $35,098.

Griffen M. Banik and Celeste E. VanDerPloeg, Spokane; debts of $34,681.

Juan D. Serquinia, III, Spokane; debts of $28,916.

Melynda Hartwell, Spokane; debts of $116,415.

Adan Ruvalcaba Garcia and Amanda I. Ruvalcaba, Othello; debts of $73,639.

Linda J. Chavez, Ephrata; debts of $211,484.

Barbara A. Bartz, Spokane; debts of $28,482.

Barton J. and Holly M. Haynes, Spokane; debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Stephenie R. Waggoner, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Chase Z. Griego, 24; eight days in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Nino V. Testa, 38; 10 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Donna Wilson

Tyjeus I. J. Golden, 21; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, fourth-degree assault.

Michael E. Lawler, 40; 11 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Anthony M. Meyer, 23; 335 days in jail, reckless driving, no-contact order violation and third-degree malicious mischief.

Travis L. Schaaf, 33; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Arthur L. Chambers III, 38; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jared L. Foss, 49; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.