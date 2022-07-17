Second time’s the charm: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly wed in Las Vegas

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, the celebrity power couple secured a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, and are officially husband and wife as of Saturday. The wedding comes three months after the “Gone Girl” actor and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer got engaged for the second time.

The Los Angeles Times has reviewed a summary of the marriage license, which indicates that Lopez will legally change her name to Jennifer Affleck. Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond Sunday to The Times’ request for confirmation that their clients wed this weekend.

Affleck and Lopez were previously betrothed in the early 2000s before famously calling off their engagement and going their separate ways. Last spring, however, the former flames rekindled their romance for Bennifer 2.0.

Affleck was formerly married to actor Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has three ex-husbands: singer Marc Anthony, actor Cris Judd and actor Ojani Noa.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love (Affleck) got on one knee and proposed,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter earlier this year.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”