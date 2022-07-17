State coaches association enshrines Rick Sloan, Ray Ricks, Jamie Nilles at annual banquet

Central Valley boys basketball coach Rick Sloan on the bench on Dec. 5, 2017. Sloan will be inducted into WIBCA Hall of Fame on Tuesday. (DAN PELLE)

The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) will induct its Class of 2022 at its annual July banquets on Tuesday.

The Eastside ceremony at the Gaffney Room at Gonzaga University will honor head coaches Ray Ricks (Northwest Christian) and Rick Sloan (Central Valley). For his many years of service as a coach and athletic director Jamie Nilles (West Valley) will receive the Ed & Shirley Pepple Service Award.

Sloan retired in 2018 at 54 after 22 years with the Bears, who he led to five Greater Spokane League championships, five state tournaments, two state finals, two fourth-place finishes and a record of 318-197, a 62 percent winning mark.

Before Sloan took over the boys basketball program at CV, he was an assistant coach in football and basketball and told The Spokesman-Review in 2018 he would have applied for “whichever head coaching job opened first.”

“It’s been a lot of fun, but I think it’s selfish to stay on too long,” Sloan said in 2018. “I don’t want coaching to define me. I want to be defined mostly as a father, a teacher and builder of young men.”

In 18 seasons, Ricks led Northwest Christian to a record of 404-95 (.809 winning percentage).

Ricks was a student at NWC who played on the 1989 basketball team and helped lead the Crusaders to their first state championship title in any sport. Not only was this victory the first state title at NWC, but it was the first time a private school had won the state championship.

He became the NWC boys basketball coach during the 2000-01 season and led the program to six state championships (2006, 07, 08, 09, 11, 16). NWC was the first 2B program to win four consecutive state titles.

Nilles coached West Valley boys basketball before becoming the athletic director. He was recently recognized by the school district for achieving 25 years in service to education.

In addition to his duties at West Valley, Nilles organizes the annual Eagle Holiday Tournament which hosts dozens of boys and girls teams from multiple classifications across the state and North Idaho, as well as hosting district and regional games at the school.