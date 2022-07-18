10 under $10

1 “Luca” — 7 p.m. Saturday, Mirabeau Meadows Park, 13500 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane Valley. In this 2021 Pixar movie, a young sea monster takes human form and has grand adventures along the Italian Riviera with his new human friends. Part of Spokane Valley’s Movies in the Park Series. (509) 688-0300 or www.spokanevalley.org/. Admission: FREE

2 Tim Snodgrass — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hays Park, 1812 E. Providence Ave. Guitar and vocals presented as part of the Music Under the Oaks series sponsored by the Bemiss Neighborhood Council. (509) 625-6200. Admission: FREE

3 Bucket List – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. An improvised comedy show about a group of old friends trying to complete their bucket lists. Rated for general audiences. Continues on Fridays through July 29. For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 Desperate8s – 8 p.m. on Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

4 Summer Fun Open House – 10 a.m-1 p.m. Friday, West Valley Outdoor Learning Center, 8508 E. Upriver Drive, Building B, Spokane Valley. Play games, meet animals at the center, and learn all about the wonders of summer at West Valley Outdoor Learning Center. Walk-ins are welcome. (509) 340-1028 or www.olc.wvsd.org/. Admission: $5 suggested donation

5 Browne’s Addition Summer Concerts – 6 p.m. Thursday, Coeur d’Alene Park, 2195 W. Second Ave, Spokane. The 25th anniversary of Browne’s Addition summer concert series continues with country performer Ed Shaw. For information, visit my.spokanecity.org/parksrec or call (509) 625-6200. Admission: FREE

6 “Romeo & Juliet” – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Pavilion at Riverfront Park, 574 N. Howard St. Spokane Shakespeare Society presents a free performance of “Romeo & Juliet” in the pavilion at Riverfront Park. For information, visit spokanepavilion.com or spokaneshakespearesociety.org. Admission: FREE

7 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

8 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

9 Runaway Lemonade Band – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Six-piece group Runaway Lemonade Band visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

10Shawn Stratte – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Bridgepress Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridgepress Cellars. For information, visit bridgepresscellars.com or call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE